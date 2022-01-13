OceanAlpha USV completes subsea pipeline survey for Shell

January 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Malaysian geo-solutions provider HGIS has complete an entirely remote nearshore inspection of a subsea pipeline in the Tali Field for Shell using its first uncrewed surface vehicle (USV).

HGIS used the 5.5-meter M40P USV, developed by OceanAlpha, for the project with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

The vehicle was remotely controlled and monitored using OceanAlpha’s control system from a station near Shell Crude Oil Terminal, approximately 4-5 kilometers from the Tali Field pipelines.

According to HGIS, surveyors could allocate more effort to critical data analysis and hazard pin-pointing as the USV autonomously executed surveys with minimal human intervention.

“Conducting surveys remotely from shore is a unique and inspiring experience for us,” said Alexis Wan Ullok, executive director of HGIS.

“The Introduction of unmanned technology undoubtedly reduces HSSE exposure and survey duration. With less human activity on the sea and cut-downed fuel consumption, it’s a down-to-earth fulfillment of our goal to support sustainable economic development.”

The Tali Field is a shallow water oil field located 2 to 3 kilometers from the shoreline. Offshore installations began in the 1950s, with the field’s first production in 1959.

After around 50 years of oil productrion, the field reached its end of field life in the hydrocarbon lifecycle and began the decommissioning and restoration (D&R) phase.