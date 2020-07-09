Oceaneering connectors for offshore Western Australia project

Oceaneering has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project.

Specifically, the company will supply 3-inch M5 connectors for monoethylene glycol (MEG) and chemical inhibitor (CI) service on the field subsea distribution system.

The 3-inch M5 Connector enables the intervention of subsea assets.

This ROV-flyable, full bore connector features the Oceaneering Grayloc metal-to-metal sealing system and also M-series latch mechanism.

The M5 Connector works for applications such as gas lift, chemical injection, well stimulation, hydrate remediation, flooding and venting operations, acid injection, and scale squeeze.

Nikunj Patel, director of Engineering and Technology for Oceaneering, said:

“The M5 is a versatile, compact, and cost-effective solution ideal for high flow MEG, CI, and other chemical delivery applications.

“With this win, we continue building our track record with the M5 connectors being used in projects worldwide.”