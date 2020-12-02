Oceanteam carousel for umbilical setup in Asia

December 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Oceanteam has won a contract for the transport and rental of a 2000T carousel spread for umbilical installation in Asia.

The mobilisation and departure from Oceanteam’s Velsen yard will take place in December 2020.

The delivery of the equipment should be in mid-January 2021 in Shenzhen, China, for umbilical installation during Q1 2021.

Oceanteam will also provide project management, engineering and operations.

In addition, Oceanteam said it intends to utilise the equipment after this contract in the Asia region. As a result, this should facilitate cost and time effective mobilisation on new prospects, the company noted.

Furthermore, the company aims to expand its cable-solution services to the offshore renewable industry in this region. The 2000T carousel is suitable for use on offshore installation vessels or barges, and for cable storage and logistics.

“We are proud that our team has been able to secure and prepare for this fast track contract, including project specific modifications and evaluation of transport options. This contract is considered a stepping stone for further business and with strategic value for Oceanteam Solutions in Asia,” says Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam.

To remind, in April this year, Oceanteam also secured a deal with an undisclosed cable manufacturer to provide transportation capability using a cable barge. The completion is in the first quarter of 2021 with optional extensions to take the contract well into 2021.