Prysmian's two new cable layers fitted with Miros wave monitoring technology
Prysmian's two new cable layers fitted with Miros wave monitoring technology

Vessels
March 25, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling company Prysmian Group has fitted two of its new cable-laying vessels (CLVs) Monna Lisa and Marco Polo with wave monitoring technology from Miros.

Monna Lisa. Source: Prysmian

According to Miros, by integrating the WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology, the vessels will benefit from improved situational awareness, ensuring safer, more efficient, and highly precise cable-laying operations.

“We are honored and excited to continue our collaboration with Prysmian and to extend our proven technology to additional vessels within their state-of-the-art fleet,” said Andrew Wallace, VP of Offshore Solutions at Miros. “Our WaveSystem and Miros Cloud technology ensures precise and real-time wave monitoring, empowering crews with the critical data they need to optimize decision-making and enhance safety in dynamic offshore environments.”

The same monitoring systems were deployed on Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci in 2021.

“Miros’ WaveSystem and Miros Cloud have already proven their value on Prysmian Leonardo da Vinci, and we are excited to extend this capability to Prysmian Monna Lisa and Prysmian Marco Polo. Access to real-time, accurate wave and weather data is crucial for optimizing our cable-laying operations, ensuring precision, and reducing operational risk,” said Valerio Acquaotta, Marine Installation Director at Prysmian.

Marco Polo, which will be the evolution of the Ulisse class vessel, will be approximately 167 meters long, will have a breadth of about 40 meters, and will be equipped with two carousels for a total cable loading capacity of at least 8,000 tons. It will be specialized for shallow-water cable laying and burial installation, even in harsh environmental conditions. The vessel will be operational by the first half of 2025.

Monna Lisa, the sister vessel to Leonardo da Vinci, is designed and equipped to carry out deeper power cable installations and is capable of operating in waters of up to 3,000 meters. It is 171 meters long and boasts two carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons, the highest capacity in the current market. 

The vessel joined the fleet of the Italian cabling giant in February, following the completion of sea trials.

