VARD picks Brunvoll thrusters for Taiwan-bound subsea construction vessel

VARD picks Brunvoll thrusters for Taiwan-bound subsea construction vessel

May 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s VARD has selected Brunvoll’s extensive propulsion and manoeuvring system for a new offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) it is building for Taiwan-based Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).

The new vessel, with earlier contracted vessels behind. Illustration: VARD Design

The 121.3-meter-long vessel of VARD 3 39 design is said to be a highly versatile platform designed and equipped for subsea operation duties, offshore wind operations & maintenance (O&M) activities, as well as cable installation and repair scopes.

VARD signed a €113.5 million contract with DFO around two months ago to design and build the vessel.

Brunvoll’s scope includes the delivery of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two resiliently well-mounted tunnel thrusters, a retractable azimuth thruster, as well as the company’s BruCon propulsion and thruster control (PTC) system. The contract covers the delivery for one vessel, with one additional as an option.

“We have great confidence in Brunvoll. We expect excellent service, strong performance, and long-term reliability from their thrusters throughout the operational life of our new OSCV. At the same time, we hope this will be the first of many Brunvoll thrusters installed across our future fleet,” said Polin Chen, DFO’s CEO.

The OSCV will be fitted with a 250 MT active heave compensated offshore crane, two deck/boat landing cranes, a 1,200 m2 work deck prepared for a cable repair or cable lay spread, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangars prepared for built-in ROVs on both sides, and will be prepared for the installation of a motion compensated gangway, an under-deck carousel, a large trencher, as well as a helideck.

It will have the capacity to house a crew of 130 persons in 90 cabins.

“We are excited to continue our strong collaboration with VARD, contributing to the advanced capabilities of Dong Fang Offshore’s new OSCV. We are grateful for the trust Dong Fang Offshore has placed in Brunvoll’s solutions, and we look forward to supporting them throughout the vessel’s lifetime,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.

This is the third vessel VARD is building for DFO, with the first two being commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs), contracted in May 2024.

The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila, while the outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be from Vard Søviknes in Norway. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

