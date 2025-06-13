Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure OCI Fuels, ZeroNorth wrap up ‘first’ fully digital green methanol delivery in Rotterdam port

IT & Software
June 13, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

OCI Fuels, part of Dutch fuel producer and distributor OCI Global, and Denmark-based technology company ZeroNorth have completed ‘the first’ fully digital delivery of green methanol in the Port of Rotterdam

The duo has partnered up to use ZeroNorth’s electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution across its operations.

“This marks the first of many digital green fuel deliveries – and points to the broader change happening in the bunker industry,” Nicolai Bendixen, Managing Director at ZeroNorth Bunker, commented.

“As the industry adapts to new fuels, regulatory pressure, and growing expectations around transparency, solutions like eBDN will play a key role. We’re proud to support this transformation and grateful to partner with OCI FUELS in making it happen.”

The digital bunkering operation was carried out together with local barge operator UniBarge. The green methanol was supplied to Singapore-based independent common carrier X-Press Feeders, according to OCI Global.

“By replacing manual paperwork with a digital process, the system streamlines operations and improves transparency for all parties involved,” ZeroNorth said in a LinkedIn update.

“The industry is transforming to facilitate lower carbon alternative fuels in line with regulatory mandates and decarbonization strategies and we are excited to be at the forefront of the transition,” OCI Global highlighted on LinkedIn.

With the help of electronic bunker delivery note solutions, administrative processes can be digitalized, operations streamlined and efficiency and transparency improved.

Back in 2023, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA Singapore) launched the world’s first digital bunkering initiative, becoming the first port in the world to implement eBDN.

Earlier this year, MPA announced it was fully embracing digital bunkering. From April 1, 2025, bunker suppliers are required to provide digital bunkering services and issue electronic bunker delivery notes as a default.

