Back to overview
Home Green Marine Digitalization at work: Axpo targets ‘streamlined’ LNG deliveries in the Mediterranean

Digitalization at work: Axpo targets ‘streamlined’ LNG deliveries in the Mediterranean

IT & Software
September 1, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Switzerland-based renewable energy producer Axpo has joined the FuelBoss platform, a fully digitalized end-to-end bunkering solution created by Ofiniti, a spinoff of Norway’s classification society DNV, which aims to boost process integrity, data transparency and operational efficiency.

Illustration. Courtesy of Navingo

According to Ofiniti’s social media post, Axpo Group joined the platform, which was initially launched in 2021, at the end of August.

Through the FuelBoss platform, the Swiss clean energy player is expected to further improve its scheduling, delivery execution and the electronic issuing of documentation in regards to fuel supply operations.

This, in turn, will reportedly pave the way for “efficient coordination” across all stakeholders—from fuel suppliers and logistics providers to shipowners, charters and port authorities—and contribute to “safe, transparent and compliant” deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Mediterranean region.

As disclosed, being the charterer of the 2021-built 7,500 cubic meter (cbm) small-scale LNG vessel Avenir Aspiration, and with a pair of newbuild LNG bunker ships soon to join its operations, Axpo is expected to aim toward fully digitizing its fuel supply operations, particularly across the sphere of liquefied natural gas and ISCC-certified bio-LNG.

It is worth noting that, at the beginning of August 2025, Axpo completed the first bio-LNG ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation within the large container shipping segment in Spain, more precisely at the Port of Algeciras.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

To remind, Ofiniti’s digital platform was recently also selected by Norwegian bunkering player Azane Fuel Solutions; namely, at the end of May this year, Azane Fuel Solutions chose FuelBoss to support its ammonia bunkering expansion across Scandinavia.

As Offshore Energy also reported, before that, specifically in June, Dutch sustainable energy solutions provider FincoEnergies adopted Digital Delivery via electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) technology across its marine (bio)fuel operations in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region. The implementation of this project was powered by Ofiniti’s digital system.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles