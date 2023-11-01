MPA: World’s first digital bunkering initiative launched

November 1, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched the world’s first digital bunkering initiative, becoming the first port in the world to implement electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDN).

Bunkering is the process of supplying fuels to ships for their own use. Currently, the maritime industry relies on physical bunker delivery notes, a standard document required by the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships that contains information on fuel oil delivery.

Over 100 trials have been conducted since January 2023, involving more than 20 companies in the Singapore bunkering ecosystem. Feedback from users will continue to be gathered to improve these solutions with plans to make digital bunkering a mandatory requirement by the end of 2024.

During the 80th Marine Environment Protection Committee session, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) formally approved the use of electronic bunker delivery notes (e-BDNs).

Hardcopy BDNs or e-BDNs are valid provided they meet the relevant requirements of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI.

Meanwhile, MPA will continue to explore and work with the industry on other enhancements, including automating the data flow from Mass Flow Meters.

“We will explore enhancements, including automating data flow from Mass Flow Meters, and work with Singapore Standards Council to develop a new Specification for digital bunkering supply chain documentation to revise the current SS648:2019 Code of Practice of Bunker Mass Flow Metering to support electronic bunkering documentation,” Eng Dih Teo, Chief Executive, MPA commented.

“Licensed bunker suppliers, ship owners, operators & crew are encouraged to use these solutions, which is expected to save ~40,000 man-days yearly for our shipping community.”

MPA has recently signed three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with regional maritime administrations and partners in China to advance collaboration on digitalization, decarbonization, talent development, and information exchange.