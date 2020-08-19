Odfjell gets 1st Chief Sustainability Officer

August 19, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: Odfjell

Norwegian shipping and tank terminal company Odfjell SE has appointed Øistein Jensen as the company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO).

Jensen, currently Chief of Staff, will lead Odfjell SE’s company-wide work on environmental, social and governance matters (ESG).

“Our appointment of a Chief Sustainability Officer reflects our firm commitment to ESG and the responsibility we take as a global operator,” CEO Kristian Mørch said.

Odfjell launched a sustainability strategy in 2018, vowing to increase the efficiency of its ships by the development and use of new technologies and improving the company’s ship operation management.

The tanker owner also committed to recycling its ships in accordance with current environmental regulations and conventions, i.e. Hong Kong convention.

Other initiatives include energy efficiency management plans for all of its ships, hull grooming, digitalization of its fleet to secure emission savings and fuel consumption reduction measures.

“I look forward to contributing to Odfjell’s many projects within the broad ESG sphere, and to work together with internal and external partners to drive positive change. Odfjell has already come a long way in this field, but still has a lot of potentials. We have to advance and keep up the focus on improving operations and searching for innovations,” Jensen said.

The company revealed that its managed fleet is en route to reaching IMO’s goal of a 40% reduction by 2030.

Odfjell intends to communicate new ESG targets in the near future.