OEEC 2021 sees more interactions, leads, and orders

October 27, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

The second day of Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is moving forward with a lot of interactions and leads on the exhibition floor.

Our host and Content Creator, Coco Kossmann, had a chat at the Holland Pavilion with NMT Director, Roel de Graaf, who revealed that even though there are fewer people than was normal before COVID-19, there are more interactions, more leads, and more orders.

“We are very happy”, he said.

When asked about the important developments in the Dutch maritime industry, de Graaf said that the focus is more and more on emission reductions and automation of vessels.

“We are developing programmes with our members together with the government, which is going very deep, very hot with a lot of money involved.”

According to him, the end result has to be 50 emission-free vessels in 2030.

