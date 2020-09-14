Offshore Energy Exhibition and Conference and Navingo Career Event continue in modified set-up

September 14, 2020, by marleenvarekamp

Looking at current developments, Navingo has had to adapt to a changing reality and its customer wishes more and faster than ever before in order to realise a full-value Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) and an effective Navingo Career Event (NCE). Therefore, both events will continue on 27 and 28 October 2020 in a digitally enhanced format, where networking, sharing knowledge and visibility will still be leading. The modified format is corona-proof and a combination between an easy-to-navigate virtual environment and activities in RAI Amsterdam.

“We opted for a modified set-up: partly digital, partly on location,” says Coert van Zijll Langhout, Managing Director Navingo. “For a long time, and due to a wide range of measures and stakeholder consultation, maintaining the original formats was realistic. The latest developments now force us to change course. Which is what we have done.”

Round-table sessions, showcases and one-on-one conversations, it’s all possible, sometimes even better than before. “We have the right tools to effectively bring our exhibitors to the attention of their target groups. Our team is currently working day and night to achieve the goals of our customers and visitors: to connect, generate leads, get new ideas and fill vacancies.”

OEEC will be recorded and broadcasted live from RAI Amsterdam. The event can also be partly visited on site. Networking and visibility will be addressed by matchmaking, digital round tables and showcases in a way that supports interaction. Talk shows and industry insights with thought leaders are part of the programme as usual.

NCE will take shape through a series of thematic online events. For each event, relevant students, (young) professionals and job seekers will be invited to participate, leading to high-quality, targeted interaction. The kick-off is part of the OEEC programme.

For almost two decades Navingo is creating connections in the offshore energy and maritime industry and it has grown a large online community in doing so. Both www.offshore-energy.biz and www.navingocareer.com have a wide international reach. Combining a large, real-time online set-up with in-person activities in RAI Amsterdam brings the capacity to reach the community of 700,000 monthly users, 630,000 social followers and 130,000 newsletter subscribers.

“We are convinced that we can fulfil our role as connector in these turbulent times and are doing our utmost to bring the full potential of the programmes into practice. Stay tuned in coming weeks, as we will update exhibitors and visitors on the programme, participants and key industry leaders you’ll be able to meet on 27 and 28 October 2020.”