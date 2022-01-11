Offshore wind brings Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions to USA

January 11, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Irish offshore engineering consultancy Gavin & Doherty Geosolutions (GDG) has officially opened an office in the United States to support the offshore wind market with geotechnical solutions and design services.

The Irish company incorporated GDG Inc. and established an office in Providence, Rhode Island. The plan is to build a local team of engineers, scientists and project managers to engage with the offshore wind industry.

According to GDG, activities will be led by Jan Mangal who has taken on the role of country manager.

“The US offshore wind market is poised for tremendous growth. It requires the rapid development of a complex supply chain, not only in equipment but also in specialist services, such as those provided by GDG,” Mangal said.

“I look forward to leveraging GDG’s worldwide experience, as well as my experience on billion-dollar energy projects, in support of the growth of clean energy in the USA.”

The move to open the U.S. office comes after GDG launched its first office in the Netherlands in September 2021.

By adding a base in the Netherlands, GDG said it aims to expand its presence in the European offshore wind market, as well as strengthen connections with clients and staffing resources in Northwestern Europe.