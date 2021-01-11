OGA seeks carbon capture and storage experts

January 11, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

The UK Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) is looking to commission a project to carry out work on a UKCS carbon capture risk register and global lessons learned.

In anticipation of increased interest in carbon capture and storage projects on the UKCS, the OGA wants to strengthen its regulatory excellence in this emerging field.

Therefore, the OGA is seeking to engage an experienced third-party to identify and describe the risks and mitigations which must be considered as part of a carbon storage project on the UKCS and to create a checklist to assist the OGA.

The OGA expects to achieve this by building on the experience gained from planned and operational carbon storage projects around the world.

There are two components to the project:

To conduct a review of global operational and planned carbon storage projects to identify potential risks, draw out lessons learned and examples of mitigation strategies;

Describing key risks that should be considered when evaluating new carbon storage projects and creation of a checklist for use by the OGA.

The project will require specialist input from a multidisciplinary team with development project execution and CO2 storage expertise.

The scope should encompass a review of numerous analogue projects and is likely to require significant dialogue with third-party experts in regulators, academia and industry.

The maximum budget for this project is £75,000 including VAT.

Tenders must arrive by no later than 22 January 2021.

Finally, the project will begin on 1 February 2021 and must be completed by 31 March 2021.