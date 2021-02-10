Okeanus backs MMT US campaign

February 10, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Okeanus has secured a framework agreement with offshore surveyor MMT for the provision of marine survey and deck handling equipment.

The US-based oceanographic equipment provider will support MMT’s plans to expand its hydrographic as well as geophysical survey efforts in the United States in 2021.

The announcement comes following a year of ongoing collaboration, during which Okeanus provided MMT with two Okeanus DT-210EHLWR Slip Ring Winches and two Okeanus DT-3025EHLWR Slip Ring Winches complete with full drum lengths of .45” armored coax cable, slip rings, customised remote controls featuring remote emergency stops, and drum guards to ensure crew safety aboard the vessel during survey campaign.

Courtesy : Okeanus

MMT mobilised these winches onboard its survey vessel, M/V Deep Helder. The winches remain onboard for the purpose of the US campaign in 2021 of the northeastern coast.

Okeanus managing director, Benton LeBlanc, said: “Okeanus has established itself as the go-to provider for marine deck equipment and underwater survey instrumentation in the United States, a testament to the dedication of our team and the premium quality and reliability of our product portfolio.”

MMT US director, Per-Olof Sverlinger, also said: “MMT has been fully satisfied with the equipment provided by Okeanus during the 2020 season. We are now looking forward to the coming season and working with the team at Okeanus to help execute our survey projects for offshore wind developers on the US East Coast.”