UK-US partnership sets its cap on enhancing oilfield market offerings

June 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered Odfjell Technology (OLT) and the U.S.-based Oilfield Service Professionals (OSP) have forged a bond to advance operational performance, efficiency, and innovation across international oilfield markets.

Illustration: Odfjell Technology

This global strategic partnership between the UK’s offshore operations, well services technology, and engineering solutions provider and the American well construction, completions, downhole intervention systems, and abandonment technology player combines the former’s experience in the energy industry with the latter’s workforce and domain expertise to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for complex well operations and project execution.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Technology, highlighted: “The partnership with OSP allows us to deliver more integrated and efficient services across global markets. By combining our operational expertise with OSP’s specialised workforce and digital capabilities, we are promoting innovation and performance, optimising how we deploy resources and ultimately creating greater value for our clients.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint projects already underway in selected international markets. The duo’s collaboration efforts will focus on multiple objectives, such as pursuing integrated service delivery, increasing global reach with local expertise, upping the innovation and digitalization ante, and bolstering workforce optimization.

The partnership will leverage combined engineering, technology, and project management capabilities to streamline execution and reduce downtime as part of its integrated service delivery model, while expanding joint services into key markets, including the North Sea, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, and the Americas.

The companies plan to speed up the adoption of advanced digital tools and remote operations to improve well lifecycle monitoring and performance while boosting field readiness with OSP’s specialized personnel aligned with Odfjell Technology’s technical and operational expertise, as they work on reducing the number of required personnel on location.

Jasen Gast, President and CEO of Oilfield Service Professionals, underlined: “This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver industry-leading technology and best-in-class service. By aligning with Odfjell Technology, we strengthen our global footprint and expand the fully integrated service offering to our clients, bringing value to stakeholders.”

According to OSP, this alliance brings together global rig expertise and advanced downhole intervention and completions technologies to create a fully integrated offshore solution for operators worldwide, as the duo is aligned to deliver full-spectrum lifecycle services, reduced complexity, and reliable execution in challenging offshore environments from project planning to well abandonment.

This partnership comes shortly after Odfjell Technology acquired a 10% interest in a Norwegian well construction and well intervention solutions firm.

