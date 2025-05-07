Back to overview
When Heavyweights Go Traveling Asisto and Bachmann collaborate on Mammoet’s SK6000 crane project.

May 7, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

Mammoet has developed the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000. This impressive construction tool sets new standards in heavy-duty logistics and plays a key role in major projects such as offshore wind farm construction, refinery building, and large energy power plant construction. Asisto, Mammoet’s system integrator for this project, and Bachmann electronic GmbH, a leading provider of automation solutions, collaborated to help overcome the challenges of automating the crane

SK6000 crane with counterweigh Photo by Bachmann electronic GmbH

The Mammoet SK6000 boasts an incredible load capacity of up to 6,000 tons and is designed to move huge loads safely and precisely. However, its true engineering skill lies not only in its performance but also in its modular design, which allows it to be transported in around 300 shipping containers. This crane is truly a world record feat of engineering, with a production schedule to match. Dozens of the world’s most experienced heavy lifting engineers have been working hard for years to make this a reality; with hundreds of colleagues also directly involved in some capacity across the business. There are very few companies on Earth – if any – that could have brought this crane into reality, and we are immensely proud to be able to do so.

Choosing the Right Partner
When selecting the control technology and partner for the SK6000 project, Asisto and Mammoet faced several challenges. Initially, they considered using an off-the-shelf  system based on Siemens technology but encountered difficulties in technical implementation and component availability. It was during this time that they first contacted Bachmann, which had impressed them with its smart implementation of redundancy and flexibility in a previous project.

We were looking for a PC-based controller system that offered high speed and PLC safety level,” says Rob de Hond of Asisto. “Bachmann’s solution met our requirements, and their ability to deliver components quickly was a significant advantage, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Close Cooperation and Technical Challenges
Bachmann’s close cooperation and fast response times played a crucial role in the project’s success. “We were impressed by Bachmann’s short response times, sometimes as short as 15 to 20 minutes,” notes Jeroen Leemeijer of Asisto. “This direct and efficient communication made project management much easier.”

Asisto Engineering & Bachmann employees at the ring of the SK6000

One of the technical challenges the team faced was synchronizing hydraulic cylinders and electrical winches, particularly when controlling multiple winches with heavy loads simultaneously.

We worked closely with Bachmann to develop a customized solution for the SK6000,” explains Sander de Vos of Asisto. “Their expertise and flexibility were instrumental in overcoming the technical challenges we faced.”

Another major challenge was integrating a new safety level, which involved not only ensuring the physical safety of the machines but also implementing cybersecurity measures to protect the system from external threats. Bachmann’s expertise and flexibility were instrumental in overcoming these challenges.

We had to break new ground in terms of safety requirements,” says Rob de Hond of Asisto. “Bachmann helped us develop a strategy that met both the requirements of the project and the safety requirements of the industry.”

Asisto Engineering & Bachmann employees at the ring of the SK6000

Remote Maintenance and Future Prospects
The implementation of a remote access system enables Asisto to service the crane and its controller remotely, responding quickly to problems and reducing dependence on external support. The team plans to train local operation crews to carry out minor maintenance and diagnostics, ensuring faster response times and increased efficiency.

Looking to the future, Asisto is extremely positive about their collaboration with Bachmann. “The decision to choose Bachmann as our long-term partner was the right one from both a technical and strategic perspective,” says Sander de Vos of Asisto. “The introduction of an open platform, such as OpenBridge for atvise, opens new possibilities for us, enabling us to adapt the system to our specific needs and make it future-proof.”

Joeri ten Napel of Bachmann adds, “We are proud to have been a part of this complex project and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Asisto. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

In addition to the technical advantages, the collaboration between Asisto and Bachmann has also led to a stronger partnership. “We have developed a strong relationship with Bachmann, which is based on trust and mutual understanding,” says Jeroen Leemeijer of Asisto. “This partnership enables us to work together more efficiently and to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers.”

Part of the Bachmann controller; Photo by Bachmann electronic GmbH

The SK6000 project has also demonstrated the importance of flexibility and adaptability in the development of complex systems. “The project required a high degree of flexibility and adaptability from all parties involved,” says Sander de Vos of Asisto. “Bachmann’s ability to adapt to changing requirements and to develop customized solutions was instrumental in the project’s success.

In conclusion, the choice of Bachmann for the SK6000 project was a decisive step. Despite initial difficulties, particularly with the implementation of security and communication systems, Bachmann proved to be an extremely reliable and committed partner. Bachmann’s flexibility, fast response times, and technological expertise contributed to the successful implementation of this complex project. The collaboration between Asisto and Bachmann has led to a stronger partnership and has demonstrated the importance of flexibility and adaptability in the development of complex systems. 

