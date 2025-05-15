Omega Subsea orders 12 new ROVs, 8 to back Solstad's operations
May 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian Omega Subsea has awarded compatriot remotely operated vehicle (ROV) manufacturer Kystdesign with a contract for 12 new ROVs, scheduled for delivery next year, of which eight shall be deployed to support Solstad Offshore.

Source: Omega Subsea

Out of the 12 systems, eight are set to support various vessel and subsea operations for Solstad, which recently became a co-owner of Omega Subsea, with the remaining four designated for undisclosed clients.

Omega Subsea and Kystdesign also entered into an option agreement for 10 additional ROV systems, with deliveries planned for 2027 and 2028.

According to Trond Berge, CEO of Omega Subsea, the company will see increasing workload in the next few years: “We are seeing increased demand across multiple sectors – not only in traditional oil and gas, but also in offshore wind, renewables, and decommissioning. Having access to a modern fleet of ROVs gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly, deliver consistently, and meet the expectations of our clients. This agreement provides us with both capacity and confidence as we enter a busy and important phase for the company.”

Berge further notes the new systems will also enhance the company’s ability to support larger-scale and longer-term projects, both with new and existing clients and in new markets. Omega Subsea will be responsible for the mobilisation, operation, and maintenance of the systems.

“We greatly appreciate the trust that Omega Subsea has placed in us through this contract. We also want to acknowledge their strong strategic foresight and long-term vision. This agreement is a testament to the positive and collaborative relationship we’ve fostered over the past few years,” said CEO of Kystdesign, Tore Nedland.

In March, it was reported that U.S.-headquartered Chouest Group had acquired Kystdesign. With this integration, Kystdesign joined Chouest’s global workforce, which is approaching 20,000 employees.

