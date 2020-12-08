ONE Apus berths in Kobe after losing 1,816 containers
Japanese-flagged containership ONE Apus has berthed in the Port of Kobe after losing 1,816 containers overboard when it encountered severe weather on Monday, November 30, 2020, Ocean Network Express (ONE) said.
Some 64 containers of those damaged or lost are believed to contain dangerous cargo.
The 14,052 TEU containership, built in 2019, was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, USA when it encountered gale-force winds and large swells around 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii.
The master rerouted the ship out of safety reasons toward Japan.
The company said that the vessel and its remaining cargo will now undergo full safety inspection with the assistance of local emergency services to ensure that there is no threat to people or the environment posed by the dislodged and damaged containers that remain on deck.
“Once the vessel and cargo are declared safe, surveyors from the various stakeholders will make their initial assessments whilst stowage planners and stevedores formulate and implement a plan to ensure the safe removal of the remaining units,” ONE said in an update.
“Then, a thorough evaluation will be made on the exact number and type of containers that have been lost or damaged and damage to the vessel.”
A full investigation is slated to be conducted into the incident in conjunction with the Flag State and the relevant maritime authorities.
Initial market estimates indicate that the insurance bill for the lost containers could reach around $50 million.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 1 day ago
Update: ONE Apus heading toward Kobe as lost units are revised to 1,816
The revised estimate of lost containers from the Japanese-flagged containership ONE Apus now stands ...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 6 days ago
ONE Apus boxship loses containers in severe weather while transiting the Pacific
Japanese-flagged containership MV ONE Apus, deployed on Ocean Network Express’ (ONE) Far East ...Posted: 6 days ago
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Dangerous cargo among 1,900 lost and damaged containers from ONE Apus
Some 40 containers of the estimated 1,900 boxes damaged or lost from ONE Apus containership earlier ...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
ONE Aquila loses containers in rough seas
Several containers have fallen overboard from a Panama-flagged containership in bad weather off the ...Posted: about 1 month ago