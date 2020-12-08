ONE Apus berths in Kobe after losing 1,816 containers

December 8, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Japanese-flagged containership ONE Apus has berthed in the Port of Kobe after losing 1,816 containers overboard when it encountered severe weather on Monday, November 30, 2020, Ocean Network Express (ONE) said.

Some 64 containers of those damaged or lost are believed to contain dangerous cargo.

The 14,052 TEU containership, built in 2019, was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, USA when it encountered gale-force winds and large swells around 1,600 nautical miles northwest of Hawaii.

The master rerouted the ship out of safety reasons toward Japan.

The company said that the vessel and its remaining cargo will now undergo full safety inspection with the assistance of local emergency services to ensure that there is no threat to people or the environment posed by the dislodged and damaged containers that remain on deck.

“Once the vessel and cargo are declared safe, surveyors from the various stakeholders will make their initial assessments whilst stowage planners and stevedores formulate and implement a plan to ensure the safe removal of the remaining units,” ONE said in an update.

“Then, a thorough evaluation will be made on the exact number and type of containers that have been lost or damaged and damage to the vessel.”

A full investigation is slated to be conducted into the incident in conjunction with the Flag State and the relevant maritime authorities.

Initial market estimates indicate that the insurance bill for the lost containers could reach around $50 million.