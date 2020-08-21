OPT opens Houston office

August 21, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has opened new office in Houston, Texas to support Gulf of Mexico and broader U.S. and South American opportunities.

The new OPT office will serve as the base for the company’s regional sales and business development activities, headed by OPT’s VP Global Business Development Philipp Stratmann and senior director of Sales, David Marchetti.

In addition, the new Houston office also enables OPT program managers, engineers, and field operations personnel to collaborate with customer project teams.

“Houston is the home of many global oil and gas operations and related offshore industries, and is a hub of energy innovation, human capital, and investment,” said George H. Kirby, president and CEO of OPT. “As we expand our products and solutions, it’s essential that our business development team is based close to this important core customer segment, and our project execution team is able to work closely with customers.”

OPT recently announced the launch of two new products – the hybrid PowerBuoy and Subsea Battery. Together with the PB3 PowerBuoy autonomous wave energy converter, this suite of power and communications products is the basis of OPT solutions for a variety of offshore challenges in the Gulf of Mexico and beyond.