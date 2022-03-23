Orient Cable wins €240 million contract for 1 GW project in China

March 23, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Orient Cable (NBO) has been awarded a €240 million contract for a 1 GW offshore wind project developed by Guangdong Energy in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, China.

The EPCI contract includes the supply, engineering, transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of two 60-kilometre-long 500 kV 3-core export cables.

According to Orient Cable, the project marks the world’s first commercial application of the 500 kV HVAC subsea cable on an offshore wind farm.

“It is another key milestone for Orient Cable in the high-end EHVAC power transmission technology following the successful delivery of 500kV 1 x 1800mm2 subsea cable project 500 kV HVAC interconnection project for China state grid since 2019”, Orient Cable said via social media.

The company has not named the project specifically, but according to information published earlier, Guangdong Energy is developing a 1 GW offshore wind project in Yangjiang through Guangdong Electric Power Development.

The project, located in deep waters offshore Guangdong Province, comprises two phases: the 600 MW Yuedian Yangjiang Qingzhou 1 and the 400 MW Yuedian Yangjiang Qingzhou 2.

Once fully commissioned in 2023, the two wind farms will provide 3.6 TWh of clean power annually, saving 1.05 million tonnes of coal consumption and reducing 2.78 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, according to MingYang Smart Energy, whose 11 MW wind turbines have been chosen for this project.

The deal for Orient Cable comes at the same time the company won a contract in the Netherlands, where it will provide export cables for the Hollandse Kust West Beta grid connection, which will be installed by Boskalis.