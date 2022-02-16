Orient Cable wins EPCI contract for 500 MW offshore wind project

February 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Orient Cable has won a cable engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by MingYang Smart Energy for a 500 MW offshore wind project in China.

The Chinese power cable specialist will deliver 220 kV export and 35 kV inter-array cables under the contract valued at more than €190 million.

The 500 MW offshore wind farm will comprise 59 8 MW MingYang turbines and two 16.6 MW units.

The 73.69 km2 site is located close to the Yangjiang coastline in Guangdong Province, 55 kilometers south of the landfall.

According to Orient Cable, water depth in the area ranges from 41 to 46 meters (LAT).

To remind, last month, MingYang won a contract with Guangdong Electric Power Development to supply its MySE 11-230 typhoon-proof hybrid-drive turbines for a 1 GW offshore wind project located in deep waters offshore Guangdong Province.

The project will comprise Yuedian Yangjiang Qingzhou 1 and Yuedian Yangjiang Qingzhou 2 offshore wind farms set to be fully commissioned in 2023.

In September 2021, Orient Cable delivered an industry first when it had completed works on the dynamic subsea cable at China’s Yangxi Shapa III offshore wind project, allowing a floating wind turbine to be connected to a fixed unit for the first time.

Commissioning tests of what is said to be the world’s first anti-typhoon floating wind turbine were completed on 1 September, representing the end of offshore work and that the unit is ready to connect to the 400 MW project.