Over 20 workers of Japan Marine United positive for COVID-19

July 27, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Illustration, Image by Navingo

Japanese shipbuilding major Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) reported that a number of workers at its facility in Ariake tested positive for COVID-19.

JMU said that two employees tested positive over the weekend, while 23 people were confirmed to be infected on July 27th. Over 96 people who were in close contact with the infected workers have been traced and will also be tested.

The shipbuilder said it had implemented sanitary measures at its facilities, including frequent hand-washing, wearing of protective equipment as well as staggered shifts.

Following the outbreak, the company has undertaken measures to disinfect the facility.

The shipyard in Ariake has been building tankers, very large crude carriers, gas carriers, and other different types of merchant ships.

JMU has 12 ships on order, based on the data from VesselsValue, including eight Pos-Panamax containerships being built for Wan Hai Lines, three VLCCs and one Capesize bulker being built for unnamed owners.

Japan has had over 29,000 infection cases, with 21, 000 people recovered and 996 deaths.