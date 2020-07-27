Over 20 workers of Japan Marine United positive for COVID-19
Japanese shipbuilding major Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) reported that a number of workers at its facility in Ariake tested positive for COVID-19.
JMU said that two employees tested positive over the weekend, while 23 people were confirmed to be infected on July 27th. Over 96 people who were in close contact with the infected workers have been traced and will also be tested.
The shipbuilder said it had implemented sanitary measures at its facilities, including frequent hand-washing, wearing of protective equipment as well as staggered shifts.
Following the outbreak, the company has undertaken measures to disinfect the facility.
The shipyard in Ariake has been building tankers, very large crude carriers, gas carriers, and other different types of merchant ships.
JMU has 12 ships on order, based on the data from VesselsValue, including eight Pos-Panamax containerships being built for Wan Hai Lines, three VLCCs and one Capesize bulker being built for unnamed owners.
Japan has had over 29,000 infection cases, with 21, 000 people recovered and 996 deaths.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 20 days ago
TSG Marine to bring COVID-19 fast screening, sanitation system offshore
Marine engineering specialists TSG Marine is working on a molecular technology to support the offsho...Posted: 20 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Sembcorp Marine’s yard workforce down from 20,000 to 850 due to COVID-19 restrictions
Yard workforce employed by Singapore’s offshore builder Sembcorp Marine has been reduced from 20,000...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Geoquip Marine adopts new measures to fight Covid-19
Geoquip Marine has adopted several measures to enable the company to maintain full operational effec...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: over 3 years ago
Japan Marine United Clinches Orders for Three VLCCs
Tokyo-headquartered shipbuilder Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) has received orders for three ...Posted: over 3 years ago