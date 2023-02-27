OWC wins work on PGE and Ørsted’s Polish offshore wind farm

February 27, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Offshore Wind Consultants (OWC) has won a tender to provide support on the geotechnical detailed design investigation for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm (BAL02), located in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

The contract was awarded by Elektrownia Wiatrowa Baltica 2 sp z o.o.

OWC will act as supervisors to provide support on the geotechnical detailed design investigation BAL02 2023 vessel, in order to act as Employer’s Representatives for technical and HSE supervision.

The Baltica offshore wind farm, with a capacity of up to 2.5 GW, will be developed in two stages, namely Baltica 2 and Baltica 3.

The Baltica 3 wind farm is planned to have an installed capacity of 1,045 MW and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026. The closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2023.

The 1,498 MW Baltica 2 is slated for commissioning in 2027, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2024.

The Baltica 2+3 Offshore Wind Farm has already obtained the environmental decision for the offshore wind farm in January 2020. In addition, the project has obtained the location decisions (PSC) and the connection agreements to the transmission network with the operator (PSE), permits for laying and maintenance of cables (PUUK), and has been granted the right to CfD.

The project will be developed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea between Łeba and Ustka while the closest wind turbines to the shore will be at least 25 kilometres, according to PGE and Ørsted, the developers of the wind farm.