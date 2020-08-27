Pacific Gas’ ethane carriers to feature Høglund automation and gas management systems

August 27, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Norwegian systems integration specialist Høglund Marine Solutions has signed contracts with Babcock LGE and Jiangnan Shipyard to supply gas handling and an integrated automation and control system (IACS) for two Pacific Gas-owned very large ethane carrier (VLEC) newbuilds.

These vessels, which are being built at Jiangnan shipyard in China, will be the first VLEC additions to the Pacific Gas fleet and will be transporting ethane between the USA and Europe.

The two 99,000 cubic meter VLECs are expected to be delivered in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

As explained, the contracts, which were signed throughout the spring and summer of 2020 fulfill rigorous specifications set down by Pacific Gas for fully integrated automation and gas handling solutions on their newbuilds. To help support long-term vessel optimisation, Pacific Gas also specified for a ship performance monitor to be incorporated.

Specifically, Høglund Marine Solutions will be responsible for providing the following management systems for the VLEC newbuilds — IACS, ship performance monitor, control system for cargo handling and fuel gas supply system based on a Babcock LGE design.

According to Høglund Marine Solutions, it is a significant engineering challenge to effectively integrate automation and gas handling systems on gas newbuilds. Without proper consideration for automation and integration, vessels are at risk of becoming too complex and a significant challenge to operate and maintain.

With effective collaboration amongst yards, suppliers and marine solutions specialists on the design and installation of these integrated systems, these VLEC newbuilds will have significantly enhanced reliability, efficiency and simplified lifetime maintenance, the company added.

“These contracts demonstrate how the industry is recognising the need for joined-up thinking and systems in the growing gas fleet, and the performance and reliability benefits this delivers. As such, Pacific Gas will have peace of mind that their VLEC will operate as efficiently and reliably as possible,” David Gunaseelan, Vice President of Sales at Høglund Marine Solutions, commented.

David Gunaseelan, Vice President of Sales at Høglund Marine Solutions. Image by Høglund.

“By having Høglund involved in the project, we are drawing on their proven track record of delivering effective … automation systems among multiple vessel types. We are confident that together, we will be able to provide the technology that is expected on a modern VLEC and demonstrate the value that advanced system integration can bring to the evolving gas sector,” Capt. Tao Yong, Vice President of Pacific Gas, said.