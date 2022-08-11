Pacific International Lines orders WinGD engines for 4 ammonia-ready newbuilds

August 11, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

Singapore-based container operator Pacific International Lines returned to WinGD with an order for 82-cm bore engines for its four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels.

The ammonia-ready vessels will be built at privately-owned Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, and are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

The engines use the Swiss engine designer’s X-DF2.0 technology, which allows for lower fuel consumption and exhaust recirculation resulting in reduced emissions. According to its developer, operators can achieve Tier III NOx compliance in diesel or gas mode, and reduce greenhouse gas emission by 8% in gas mode and 6% in diesel mode.

The order follows a similar contract for four X92DF2.0 engines for a series of 14,000 TEU vessels earlier in the year.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago WinGD engines for PIL’s 14,000 TEU ammonia-ready boxships Posted: 5 months ago

“We have identified LNG as a commercially viable transition fuel solution,” said Lars Kastrup, CEO, Pacific International Lines.

“The new vessels, which will once again be LNG dual-fuel and ammonia ready, will contribute towards achieving our decarbonisation goal of attaining net zero carbon emission by 2050.”

WinGD said that 92-cm bore versions are already well established in the ultra-large container ship sector, and the debut reference for X82DF2.0 bridges a gap between smaller bore engines already ordered for applications in other merchant sectors.

“The first X82DF2.0 engines to reach market will be delivered to a customer that already has confidence in the ability of our new technology to reduce emissions and fuel consumption even further,” said Roger Specker, MD Singapore, WinGD.

“This order is also the perfect celebration for nearly a decade of cooperation with PIL, which first ordered our X72 diesel-fuelled engines in 2012.”

WinGD now has 80 X-DF2.0 engines on order.