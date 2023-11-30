Partners initiate feasibility study on hydrogen/ammonia value chain in Thailand

November 30, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand (EGAT), Mitsubishi Company, and Chiyoda Corporation have kicked off a feasibility study on establishing a clean hydrogen and ammonia value chain derived from renewable energy sources in Thailand.

Courtesy of EGAT

To mark the start of the feasibility study, the companies held a kick-off meeting on November 27 in Thailand where they discussed concrete matters and responsibilities in each scope of the study.

There was also the kick-off meeting on the collaboration to expand business opportunities both in Thailand and internationally, covering the entire value chain, from production, transportation, storage, and cost estimation of clean hydrogen and ammonia, EGAT said in a statement.

This feasibility study is expected to be completed by 2024, playing a significant role in driving the hydrogen development plan.

The study will be carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between EGAT and three Japanese companies, supported by the grant of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) for studying and developing infrastructure abroad.

The MoU, which was signed in March 2023, aims to establish a series of supply chains for the production, storage, transport, and utilization of clean hydrogen and ammonia derived from renewable energy sources in southern Thailand, and supplying them to domestic and international markets.

The partners will study safe and efficient methods of transporting hydrogen and ammonia, based primarily on MOL’s experience and knowledge in the transport and handling of resources and energy.

At the time, MOL also said it would contribute to the development of the clean energy sector in Thailand and initiatives on carbon neutrality around the world by proceeding with the study in collaboration with the partners.