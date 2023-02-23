PCL welcomes 1st eco-friendly MR tanker from K Shipbuilding

February 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Singapore-based shipowner Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) has taken delivery of the first environmentally friendly MR tanker from South Korean shipbuilder K Shipbuilding.

Pacific Carriers

Credit: Pacific Carriers

The delivery ceremony took place at the company’s yard in Jinhae, South Korea, on 10 February. The vessel Partridge Pacific has embarked on its maiden voyage from South Korea to Taiwan on 11 February. This latest addition will take PCL’s tanker fleet to 13.

Partridge Pacific is Tier-III NOx compliant, built to the latest eco-friendly, efficiency-enhanced design and is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system on board.

“Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions in our operations strengthens the focus on design innovation. Henceforth, our vessels are coated with a high-performance hull paint system and incorporated with energy-saving devices to further improve our fleet’s performance,” the company stated.

Credit: Pacific Carriers

The MR tanker is the first out of four new ships K Shipbuilding is constructing for the firm. Earlier on, the partners collaborated on other projects, including the construction of five MR2 Tankers at K Shipbuilding with deliveries in 2020.

“Our 2020-built MR2 Tankers are built to the “Super-eco” design, notably, four of them are accorded the Green Ship Programme Certification from the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore in 2020,” the company emphasized.

Last month, PCL announced that it joined forces with compatriot PaxOcean Holdings Pte (PaxOcean) and classification society ABS to explore the use of methanol for the PCL’s fleet. The partnership with ABS and PaxOcean is part of PCL’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 or earlier.