Peninsula delivers LNG to EPS’ Starway at Gibraltar Port

December 7, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime fuel supplier Peninsula has delivered LNG to Suezmax crude oil tanker, Starway, owned by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) at the Gibraltar Port.

Courtesy of Peninsula

Peninsula’s first purpose-built 12,500 cubic meter LNG bunker vessel, Levante LNG, supplied EPS’ Starway with approximately 3,500 cubic meters of LNG at the Gibraltar Port’s Western Anchorage on November 29-30. EPS’ LNG-powered tanker Starway was delivered last year.

In October this year, Peninsula secured an LNG bunkering operator license from the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Port Authority and brought Levante LNG to serve in the Strait of Gibraltar and Western Mediterranean ports.

Commenting on the new bunkering operation, Nacho de Miguel, Peninsula’s Head of Alternative Fuels & Sustainability, said: “EPS vessels like the Starway and her sister, the Greenway, the world’s first LNG fuelled Suezmax tanker, are paving the way for a lower carbon future. Through our investment in assets like the Levante LNG we can close the supply chain loop to give these vessels access to lower-carbon fuels in the world’s leading ports. I want to thank EPS for partnering with Peninsula to help power them towards a more sustainable future.”

Suraj Sundaresan, General Manager, Operations at EPS, added: “Peninsula bridges shipowners like us who are at the forefront of the industry’s energy transition, and Ports who are evolving to host alternative-fuel powered vessels. Our vision to lower emissions is mirrored in Peninsula’s desire to provide lower carbon options today. The availability of low-carbon fuel supply is incredibly important. As the demand for alternative fuels towards decarbonisation increases, we rely on suppliers like Peninsula to help keep our state-of-the-art alternative-fuelled ships moving.”