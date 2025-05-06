Aerial view of an energy complex
Petrobras fires up second module at Santos Basin gas processing complex

May 6, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The second module of the natural gas processing unit (UPGN) in metropolitan Rio de Janeiro, operated by Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras, has started commercial operation.

Boaventura Energy Complex; Credit: Bruno Castro / Petrobras News Agency

Petrobras has been commercially operating UPGN, which is part of the Boaventura Energy Complex (BEC) located in Itaboraí, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, since November 2024. 

On September 11, 2024, Petrobras disclosed having started the procedures for the start-up of what it says is the largest natural gas processing unit in Brazil. The authorization for the plant’s industrial operation from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) was obtained two days before.

The unit forms part of the Route 3 integrated project (PIR3), which will enable the flow of up to 18 million cubic meters (cbm)/day and the processing of up to 21 million cbm/day of natural gas from pre-salt fields in the Santos Basin, via the Route 3 gas pipeline, through UPGN. This is expected to expand the supply of natural gas to the domestic market and reduce dependency on imports.

The project is part of the Santos Basin integrated gas flow system, receiving gas from fields such as Tupi, Búzios, and Sapinhoá, among others. Regardless of the connection point, the gas from the production fields can be transported to various processing units, which means that the natural gas produced at UPGN is part of the total volume offered by the company.

The PIR3 project is described as strategic for Petrobras, as it is expected to enable a higher supply of natural gas to the Brazilian market and bring profits to the company. Described as rich, the gas generates three products for the market after processing: natural gas (NG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas), and C5+ (a raw material in the petrochemical industry and fuel production).

In addition to the natural gas pipeline and the UPGN, the Brazilian firm said it is working on adding two gas-fired thermoelectric plants for auctions planned by the electricity sector and other refining units to produce fuels and lubricants.

Petrobras announced the start of commercial operations of the UPGN’s first module, with a capacity to process 10.5 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, on November 11, 2024. At the time of the announcement, the second module was expected to start operations by the end of the year.

Yesterday, the energy major shared that the second module of the UPGN went into commercial operation. Combined with the first module, the unit’s total processing capacity is now 21 million cubic meters per day.

Petrobras has been keeping busy at home for the past week. In addition to the second module’s startup, the oil and gas major handed out a contract worth over $1.25 billion to Subsea7 for work on the Búzios 11 field.

