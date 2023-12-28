Petronet LNG to set up LNG terminal on east coast of India

December 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Indian LNG importer Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) has signed binding transaction documents with Gopalpur Ports to set up its maiden LNG terminal on the east coast of India.

According to Petronet LNG’s social media update, sub-concession agreement, sub-lease deed, and port service agreement with Gopalpur Ports were signed on December 27, 2023.

Under these agreements, the Indian company seeks to set up a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) based LNG terminal with a capacity of approximately 4 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) in Phase 1, with provision for converting to 5 mmtpa land-based terminal at Gopalpur Port in Odisha.

“Petronet LNG is in the process of setting up its maiden LNG terminal on the east coast of India at Gopalpur, District- Ganjam, Odisha which would bring augmentation in overall regasification capacity in the country thereby contributing towards a gas-based economy,” the company said.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Twitter. Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) signs the binding Transaction Documents with Gopalpur Ports Limited for setting up of its maiden LNG Terminal on the east coast of India. pic.twitter.com/gTDdALRNL1 — Petronet LNG Limited (@PetronetLNGLtd) December 27, 2023

The Indian company has also established and operates Dahej and Kochi LNG terminals.

Dahej LNG terminal currently has a capacity of 17.5 mmtpa and is under expansion to 22.5 mmtpa in two phases. The terminal has six LNG storage tanks and other vaporization facilities and meets around 40% of the total gas demand of the country.

Kochi LNG terminal is Petronet’s second terminal with 5 mmtpa nameplate capacity. It was established to cater to the gas requirement of Southern India.

Earlier this year, Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Adani and TotalEnergies, commissioned Dhamra LNG terminal, which is India’s seventh LNG import and regasification terminal and the first on the eastern seaboard.