PGE, Ørsted seek geotechnical engineering services for two Polish projects

February 7, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Ørsted and PGE have opened a tender looking to procure geotechnical investigation services for their two offshore wind projects in Poland, Baltica 2 and Baltica 3.

Source: Ørsted

The scope of services is related to detailed design and covers static seabed CPTU (<30 m) with seismic measurements and static down-the-hole CPTU (<45 m) with dissipation tests and geophysical borehole logging. The scope also includes options for down-the-hole borehole sampling (<40 m sample collection) with all samples retained in tubes, static seabed CPTU (<6 m), vibrocore (<6 m), and TRT (<6 m).

The developers divided the tender into two lots, one for each of the two offshore wind farms, and set the deadline for applications to 17 March 2022.

The two wind farms, being developed by a joint venture between PGE and Ørsted, secured the Contracts for Difference (CfDs) from the Polish government in the first round of awards, reserved for the most advanced projects, in April 2021.

Baltica 3, which will have an installed capacity of 1,045 MW, is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2023. The 1,498 MW Baltica 2 wind farm is slated for commissioning in 2028, and the closing of financing for this investment is planned for 2024.

In December 2021, PGE issued a contract notice for engineering design services for the two offshore wind projects related to the preparation of the Building Permit Designs in accordance with Construction Law.

Last month, Ørsted informed about its plans to issue a contract notice for wind turbine installation vessels for the 2.5 GW Baltica 3 and Baltica 2 through the Achilles Utilities Nordics and Central Europe (UNCE) qualification system for procurement. The company said the tender would be launched in the last week of January or the first week of February.