PGS delivers 3D seismic for Brazil’s 17th bidding round

February 1, 2021

Seismic contractor PGS has completed GeoStreamer acquisition on 17th Round Blocks in Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Ramform Titan has surveyed additional open acreage to complete PGS coverage of the emerging plays of the outboard Campos Basin.

This survey provides the first 3D seismic for Brazil’s 17th round, scheduled for October 2021.

According to PGS, fast-track anisotropic (TTI) PSDM products for the additional acreage will be available in July.

Ramform Titan began towing the largest spread ever offshore Brazil in June 2020 and also returned to Campos in December.

The acquisition configuration, with 14 streamers each 10 kilometers long, is tailored to the challenges of the Campos area. The vessel and its equipment spread maximise subsurface illumination and minimise environmental impact, acquiring the targeted coverage faster, PGS explains.

Acquisition Continues on Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X

Ramform Titan will continue in the area on the next phase of this multi-client program, for the purpose of delivering multi-azimuth illumination (MAZ) of presalt targets.

Specifically, this project combines the latest PGS acquisition and imaging innovations with rejuvenated library data in the Campos Basin to deliver improved imaging and understanding in a key exploration hotspot.

The data covers acreage for multiple Brazil’s licensing rounds.

When completed, the Campos Deepwater GeoStreamer X survey will cover approximately 17,100 square kilometres.

Finally, MAZ products over open pre-salt acreage, including TTI Kirchhoff and RTM (45 Hz) PSDM will be ready next month, with final MAZ products over open and held acreage, available in Q2 2022.