Home Subsea New job for TGS in East Mediterranean

New job for TGS in East Mediterranean

Project & Tenders
May 7, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway-based energy data and intelligence player TGS has landed a new assignment in the East Mediterranean with an undisclosed company.

Illustration; Source: TGS

The latest award of a 4D streamer contract in the East Mediterranean has a duration of approximately 90 days. The acquisition activities are scheduled to kick off in the second quarter of 2025.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: “We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract. By leveraging the Ramform acquisition platform, coupled with our proprietary GeoStreamer technology we are well equipped to deliver high quality 4D data to our client.”

TGS secured multiple new deals recently, including a shallow-water ocean bottom node (OBN) work off the coast of Trinidad. Last month, the firm started a multi-client ultra-long offset OBN data acquisition project in the Gulf of America.

Prior to this, the company got its hands on geophysical survey work in the UK across the Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farm sites.

