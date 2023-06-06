PHOTO: Another 24,188 TEU behemoth joins OOCL’s fleet

June 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) has welcomed one more new 24,188 TEU containership joining its fleet, ONE Turkiye.

OOCL

As informed, this new containership is the third 24,188TEU vessel in a series of twelve ships, The ship was built by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd (NACKS).

The company also held a ship naming ceremony.

OOCL

According to the firm, this vessel adopts the latest green design and is equipped with advanced smart systems which can optimize its operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

OOCL

OOCL expects the new series of green and smart mega vessels to provide it with economies of scale, energy efficiency, and long-term navigational safety.

Being a part of OOCL’s strategic plan for further growth in Asia -Europe trade, OOCL Turkiye will join its sister vessels OOCL Spain and OOCL Piraeus in serving OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL3 service loop.

OOCL ordered five 23,000 TEU boxships at COSCO shipbuilding yards in China back in 2020, with three ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs) assigned for construction at NACKS yard and the remaining two at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS).

The order was followed by another contract later that year with OOCL ordering another seven units.

Under the contracts are valued at HK$ 8.6 billion (about 1.1 billion), Nantong will construct three of the seven vessels and Dalian the remaining four units.