PHOTOS: OOCL names 2nd 24,188 TEU giant

May 30, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hong Kong-based container shipping company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) held a naming ceremony for the 24,188 TEU vessel OOCL Piraeus at the Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. (DACKS) shipyard.

OOCL Piraeus; Image credit: OOCL

The mega containership is the first of six 24,188 TEU vessels ordered by OOCL and to be delivered by DACKS.

OOCL placed an order for a total of twelve 24,188 TEU container vessels in 2020.

Of this set of twelve, OOCL Piraeus is the second vessel to be delivered following the delivery of the OOCL Spain​ earlier in the year.

Vessels in this series incorporate the latest technology, and are equipped with advanced smart systems and upgraded green design, such as low resistance lines design and an energy-saving bulbous bow.

OOCL expects the new series of green and smart mega vessels to provide it with economies of scale, energy efficiency, and long-term navigational safety.

Image credit OOCL

“I would like to especially thank the ship builder DACKS. This mega vessel exemplifies their ingenuity, capability and craftmanship. This series of containerships is an excellent example of the concept of green shipping,” Teddy FUNG, Director of Trades at OOCL, said at the ceremony.

“They enable OOCL to enhance its service offering even further, while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact per TEU. This allows OOCL to create a benefit to be shared with its customers and indeed with all stakeholders, a true example of win-win co-operation.”

“DACKS will live up to the expectation of OOCL and complete the construction of the rest vessels within this series on time with good quality, in order to return the trust and support of the ship owners, and to implement development strategy of COSCO SHIPPING Group,” YU Jianzhong, Chief Accountant of COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry said at the ceremony.

Image credit OOCL

“We will give full play to the value creation role of the industrial sector, and contribute to the prosperity and development of the main shipping business of COSCO SHIPPING Group.”

OOCL Piraeus will join OOCL’s Asia-Europe service LL3 from June. Her port rotation is: Shanghai / Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Cai Mep / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai in a 84-day round trip.