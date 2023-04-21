PHOTOS: Knud E. Hansen reveals CO2 tanker design concept

April 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Danish naval architect company Knud E. Hansen has developed a new tanker vessel, designed specifically for the transportation of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Image credit Knud E. Hansen

The vessel concept is being released as the role of carbon capture and storage (CCS) continues to grow, especially in Europe as a solution necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement CO2 commitments.

The captured CO2 is expected to be stored in offshore oil fields and potentially used for the production of blue fuels such as methanol and ammonia which have a promising role to play in the shipping industry

Transport of CO2 by ship from captured locations to offshore storage areas, as well as, onshore terminals is expected to become a significant industry that requires a new kind of vessel: the dedicated CO2

carrier.

Image credit Knud E. Hansen

According to Knud E. Hansen, the new tanker design will feature a range of cutting-edge technologies and design elements that are tailored to the unique requirements of CO2 transport.

The CO2 carrier will be a DP-2 ship with an anchor loading system. It will have tanks for storage and transfer equipment for the off-loading and optional heating of CO2 to pressure and temperature for the underground injection site.

The vessel’s hull will be optimized for stable and efficient navigation through the water, while its cargo tanks will be heavily insulated and reinforced to withstand the high pressure and low temperatures required for storing CO2 in liquid form.

It comes equipped with a novel propulsion system that features a twin-skeg design with two contra-rotating propellers providing significant fuel savings, as well as, contributing to the station keeping performance.

Image credit Knud E. Hansen

Based on the photos of the design, the CO2 tanker will have a sleek, streamlined hull design, which is optimized for efficient and stable navigation through the water. The hull appears to be relatively long and narrow, which should help to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency.

The tanker has a bulbous bow at the front of the hull, which is designed to reduce wave resistance and improve fuel efficiency. The stern also has a rounded shape, which should help to reduce turbulence and drag.

In addition to its advanced technical features, the CO2 tanker will also be highly maneuverable and equipped with a range of safety and navigation equipment.