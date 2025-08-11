PIL ticks first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering operation off the list

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
August 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has completed its first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering operation.

PIL via LinkedIn

PIL announced the milestone via social media on August 11, stating the operation had marked “a major step forward in efficiency and sustainability”.

The operation took place at PSA Singapore’s Brani Terminal, with TotalEnergies using bunkering vessel Brassavola to deliver 4,000 cubic meters (cbm) of LNG to PIL’s 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership Kota Ocean while cargo operations continued simultaneously.

Delivered in June 2025, Kota Ocean is PIL’s sixth alternative-fuel vessel and also the second in a series of four 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships called O Class.

The vessel is set to operate on PIL’s South West Africa service (SWS), connecting the Far East, from China to Singapore to Ghana, Togo, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

PIL’s newbuilds will be capable of using greener bio-methane fuels and equipped with Win-GD’s XDF engines with iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling), which is expected to significantly reduce methane emissions.

The O Class vessels are also equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

The shipping company has another 12 vessels on order, including two 8,200, five 13,000, and five 9,000 TEU vessels to be delivered over the next few years.

