Construction of PIL’s LNG dual-fuel containerships begins in China

December 20, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has celebrated the beginning of the construction of its first 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership, Kota Ocean, at the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Courtesy of PIL

On December 19, representatives from PIL, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, and Lloyd’s Register first signed an agreement to officially commence the construction work which was then followed by the steel-cutting ceremony.

PIL’s Executive Chairman, Teo Siong Seng, commented on the occasion: “Our partnership with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding first began in 2015 when we ordered from them a total of 12 11,800-TEU vessels. Today, I’m honoured and excited to be here at the steel-cutting ceremony for Kota Ocean, our first LNG dual-fuel container vessel with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding!

“This ceremony marks a new starting point to further deepen our close partnership with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, and it is also a major milestone in PIL’s decarbonisation journey. Kota Ocean demonstrates our commitment towards sustainable development, and represents our vision for a greener and cleaner future. Together with her three sister vessels, Kota Ocean will empower PIL to achieve our target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Kota Ocean is the first in a series of four 8,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels ordered by PIL from the Chinese shipyard in July 2022.

These vessels will be progressively delivered from 2025 and equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks, enabling all vessels to run on cleaner ammonia fuel when the technology becomes commercially available.