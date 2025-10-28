Back to overview
Home Green Marine PIL welcomes fourth 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership

PIL welcomes fourth 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership

Vessels
October 28, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has reached a new milestone in its fleet expansion quest by welcoming the fourth 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership, Kota Orkid.

Courtesy of PIL

PIL held a naming ceremony for the newbuild on October 28 at the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding yard in Jiangsu, China.

Kota Orkid is equipped with engines that “significantly” reduce methane emissions and offer the flexibility to run on bio-methane fuels. Its hydrodynamic hull design and advanced anti-fouling coating also contribute to superior fuel efficiency, PIL said.

In addition, the ship features ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

As part of PIL’s new O Class series, the Kota Orkid will join its sister vessels – Kota Oasis, Kota Ocean, and Kota Odyssey – on the company’s South West Africa Service that connects Asia and West Africa.

Related Article

S.S. Teo, Executive Chairman of PIL, commented: “The naming of our eighth newbuild vessel in the last one year is another step forward in our fleet expansion and renewal strategy. As we expand our LNG-powered fleet, we are not only investing in capacity and technology but also in greener shipping. This vessel will play a key role in enhancing our service offerings and delivering greater value to our customers.”

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, added: “Kota Orkid demonstrates how PIL’s fleet is becoming cleaner, smarter, and more efficient. As we embrace greener fuels, and leverage advanced technology and digital systems, we ensure that PIL remains sustainable, resilient and future-focused to meet the evolving demands of global trade with agility and innovation.”

PIL also has four 14,000 TEU LNG vessels in operation and another 11 vessels on order, including five 13,000, and five 9,000 TEU vessels to be delivered over the next few years.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles