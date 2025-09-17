PIL’s latest 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel boxship named in Ghana

Back to overview
Vessels
September 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific International Lines (PIL) has named its latest 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership in Ghana.

The naming ceremony was held at the Port of Tema, marking “a historic first” for the company in Ghana.

The newbuild, which is part of PIL’s new O Class series, was officially named Kota Odyssey.

As disclosed, Kota Odyssey will operate on PIL’s South West Africa Service (SWS), connecting China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire through a direct weekly service, and strengthening trade flows between Asia and West Africa.

“Naming this vessel in Ghana reflects our deep-rooted presence and growing investment in the country,” said Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL. “Ghana plays a vital role in our network, not only as a key gateway into West Africa but also as a strategic hub for regional connectivity and inland transport.

“This ceremony underscores our commitment to supporting Ghana’s maritime ambitions and contributing to its economic development. As we continue to develop our operations here, we remain focused on delivering sustainable, integrated shipping and logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of Ghana and the wider African trade landscape.”

Kota Odyssey’s sister vessels, Kota Oasis and Kota Ocean, joined PIL’s fleet earlier this year.

In addition to these 8,200 TEU vessels, the shipping company also has four 14,000 TEU LNG vessels in operation and another 12 vessels on order, including one 8,200, five 13,000, and five 9,000 TEU vessels to be delivered over the next few years.

The newbuilds will be capable of using greener bio-methane fuels and equipped with Win-GD’s XDF engines with iCER (Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling), which is expected to significantly reduce methane emissions.

The O Class vessels are also equipped with ammonia intermediate-ready fuel tanks.

