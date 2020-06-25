Pipelaying work complete on Energean’s Karish field

Oilfield services provider TechnipFMC has completed pipe laying works and subsea systems installation on Energean’s Karish located offshore Israel.

Energean said that its partner, TechnipFMC, completed the laying of the gas sales pipeline and the main deepwater installations of the subsea production systems on time.

Solitaire completed the core installation of a 30’’ and 24’’ pipeline of 90.3-kilometre length, at depths of up to 1,700 metres.

The full pipeline installation, including a “significant” tie in manifold structure at a water depth of 72 metres, and the pre-commissioning program, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Energean stated that it was well within the project schedule.

The pipeline was laid at an average rate, excluding the beach pull, of 4,578 metres per day which, according to Energean, is a “world-class performance” by TechnipFMC.

Karish subsea manifold; Source: Energean

The construction support vessel, Normand Cutter, completed the installation of the production manifold and subsea isolation valve foundations and structures.

The installation of the three sets of risers that will connect the three producing wells to the FPSO and then to the gas sales pipeline is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2020 and be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Energean noted that zero lost-time injuries occurred. The overall physical progress of the Karish development project now stands at around 80 per cent.

Vincent Reboul Salze, project director for the Karish EPCIC, stated on behalf of Energean: “We are very satisfied with the current installation performance on the subsea scope until now. The East Mediterranean in spring has proven to be a favourable environment and the pipelay performance has been remarkable on all aspects.“

It is worth reminding that Energean completed near-shore operations for the Karish gas pipeline in mid-May. Allseas’ Solitaire vessel began work on the offshore part of the pipeline project several days later.