Pipeshield lands Oz contract with Subsea 7

December 2, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea 7 has contracted Tekmar’s Pipeshield to supply concrete mattresses for a project in the Bass Strait, Australia.

The work scope for the project comprises the manufacturing and transportation of Bi-flex N2 Edge concrete mattresses to Australia where they will be used for scour protection around offshore structures and stabilization of flexible flowline, flying leads, and umbilical’s for a project in the Bass Strait.

This is also the first time Pipeshield has supplied its N2 mattress in the Asia-Pacific. The company believes that this region offers significant product growth opportunities.

Pipeshield has begun manufacturing activities at its regional facility in Johor, Malaysia. Once complete the mattresses will go to Singapore for onward shipment to Australia.