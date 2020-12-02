Pipeshield lands Oz contract with Subsea 7
Subsea 7 has contracted Tekmar’s Pipeshield to supply concrete mattresses for a project in the Bass Strait, Australia.
The work scope for the project comprises the manufacturing and transportation of Bi-flex N2 Edge concrete mattresses to Australia where they will be used for scour protection around offshore structures and stabilization of flexible flowline, flying leads, and umbilical’s for a project in the Bass Strait.
This is also the first time Pipeshield has supplied its N2 mattress in the Asia-Pacific. The company believes that this region offers significant product growth opportunities.
Pipeshield has begun manufacturing activities at its regional facility in Johor, Malaysia. Once complete the mattresses will go to Singapore for onward shipment to Australia.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
Tekmar guards Baltic Sea grid
Tekmar Energy has secured a contract to supply subsea protection systems for a high-voltage grid tra...Posted: 9 hours ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Pipeshield supplies concrete mattresses for Saint Nazaire OWF
Pipeshield International, a Tekmar Group company, has completed the engineering, manufacturing, and ...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
ExxonMobil opts out of Bass Strait assets sale
U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil has called off the potential multibillion-dollar sale of its asset...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Tekmar nets £6M in contracts for delivery in 2021
Subsea protection specialist Tekmar has recently secured a number of contracts with an aggregate val...Posted: 2 months ago