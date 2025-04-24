LNG terminal
Polish player to deliver more US-sourced LNG to Ukraine

April 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Poland’s Orlen Group has signed an agreement with Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście; Source: Gaz-System

The latest deal marks the third contract under the companies’ long-term collaboration framework signed in March, bringing the total contracted volume of US-sourced gas Orlen will supply to Ukraine to 300 million cubic meters (cbm).

“Our partnership contributes significantly to strengthening Ukraine’s energy security through ORLEN’s diversified gas supply portfolio and the efficient utilisation of Polish transmission infrastructure. We remain committed to further supporting Ukraine by ensuring access to stable and diversified gas sources,” said Robert Soszyński, Vice President of the Orlen Management Board, Operations.

After importing natural gas from the United States, Orlen plans to regasify it at the Gaz-System operated President Lech Kaczyński LNG Terminal in Świnoujście and then transport it through the Polish transmission system to the Ukrainian border. The LNG terminal’s regasification capacity was recently expanded.

Roman Chumak, Acting Chairman of the Board at Naftogaz of Ukraine, commented: “This supply further strengthens the energy partnership between our companies and supports the delivery of a reliable resource to Ukrainian consumers. As we prepare for the next heating season, such contracts remain a key element of our strategy to diversify supply and bolster the country’s energy resilience.”

This follows the second LNG supply deal for 100 million cbm under the MOU, which was announced in mid-March. According to Orlen, the agreements reflect its strategy to diversify its customer base.

