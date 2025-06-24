Thai player signs up for Alaskan LNG

Rendering of Alaska LNG plant
June 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Glenfarne Alaska LNG, a subsidiary of U.S. energy player Glenfarne Group, has signed a cooperation agreement with Thailand’s state-owned oil and gas company PTT for participation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project it is developing in Alaska.

Alaska LNG concept; Source: Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC)

As disclosed, the cooperation agreement defines the process for the U.S. player and PTT to move toward definitive agreements for partnership on the Alaska LNG project, including the supply of 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years.

“Glenfarne and Alaska LNG are pleased that PTT and the Thai government have realized the strategic security, cost, and stability advantages offered by the Alaska LNG project,” said Adam Prestidge, President of Glenfarne Alaska LNG.

“With today’s agreement and previously announced agreements, Alaska LNG has now reserved 50 percent of its available third-party LNG offtake capacity to investment grade counterparties, and the project has overwhelming interest from additional counterparties globally.”

The Alaska LNG project will feature an 807-mile pipeline, which the developer says can transport enough natural gas to meet both Alaska’s domestic needs and supply the full 20 mtpa Alaska LNG export facility. Glenfarne believes the project’s features will allow it to deliver LNG into Asia at prices that are lower than the LNG coming from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The pipeline will be built in two stages. The first will deliver natural gas approximately 765 miles from the North Slope to the Anchorage region. The second adds compression equipment and approximately 42 miles of pipeline under the Cook Inlet to the Alaska LNG export facility in Nikiski, which will be constructed concurrently with the LNG export facility.

“Recent events in the Middle East once again underscore the significant need for Alaska LNG that comes from a secure, stable, and abundant source without traversing through potentially contested waters,” noted Brendan Duval, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Glenfarne.

“This agreement with PTT further symbolizes Alaska LNG’s tremendous momentum, well on its way to becoming a reality that will solve Alaska’s natural gas shortage while providing jobs, business opportunities, and increased economic development for Alaska residents, businesses, and military facilities.”

Glenfarne came on board the Alaska LNG project as a private partner in January 2025. This enabled the project to move forward after ten years of design and permitting work.

Two months later, the U.S. player acquired the 75% interest Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) held in 8 Star Alaska, its subsidiary created to hold and manage all Alaska LNG project assets. This enabled the former to become the project’s lead developer.

The project reached a milestone when Glenfarne tasked Worley with completing the final engineering for the pipeline portion of the project last month.

After the company launched its strategic partner selection process in early May 2025 to find long-term partners for the LNG project, more than 50 companies formally expressed interest in over $115 billion of contract value for various jobs.

Glenfarne noted it continues to progress its strategic partner process for Alaska LNG, including partnerships related to equipment and material supply, services, investment, and customer agreements.

