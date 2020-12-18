Port of Corpus Christi joins SEA-LNG coalition

December 18, 2020, by Bojan Lepic

The Port of Corpus Christi, the largest port in the United States by total revenue tonnage, has joined the multi-sector industry coalition SEA-LNG.

SEA-LNG said on Thursday that the Port of Corpus Christi was the fourth North American port to join the coalition but is the first port located on the strategic and energy-rich Gulf of Mexico.

Peter Keller, chairman of SEA-LNG, said: “The Port of Corpus Christi is one of the United States’ leading energy ports, and has been quick to appreciate the importance of LNG into its bunker offering.

“We’re delighted to welcome this forward-thinking and innovative port into our membership at a time when the maritime sector continues to aggressively work to decarbonise its operations as well as reduce local emissions harmful to human health.

“Ports are indispensable in driving the maritime sector’s decarbonisation, and LNG as a marine fuel is the only viable option that enables the sector to reduce its emissions now while paving a clear, cleaner, long term pathway for decarbonisation through the use of bio and synthetic LNG products”.

The Port of Corpus Christi’s decision to join SEA-LNG is a part of its commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Port, which purchases 100 per cent of its power from renewable sources, is upgrading its vehicle fleet to electric and hybrid technology and is creating a technological advancement programme to promote innovative solutions for emissions control and decarbonisation.

The Port CEO Sean Strawbridge added: “As the leading energy port in the Americas, the Port of Corpus Christi considers LNG indispensable in our energy export portfolio, with the expansion of local operations helping to propel the United States as a top global LNG exporter.

“By joining SEA-LNG, we’re sending a clear message that LNG as a marine fuel aligns with our ambition to strengthen our competitiveness in LNG as a leading fuel for the transport sector”.

Apart from the Port of Corpus Christi, current members include ABS, Bureau Veritas, Carnival Corporation, Clean Marine Energy, DNV GL, Eagle LNG, Engie, ENN, Gas Natural Fenosa, General Electric, GTT, Jax LNG, Keppel Gas Technology, Lloyd’s Register, Mitsubishi Corporation, NYK Line, Petronet LNG, Port of Rotterdam, Qatargas, Shell, Total, Tote, Toyota Tsusho, and Wärtsilä.