Port of Galveston wins $1 million grant for shore power pilot

October 11, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Port of Galveston has secured a $1 million grant for a shore power pilot project in partnership with Texas A&M University at Galveston aimed at reducing emissions from cargo shipping operations.

Illustration; Image by Offshore Energy

Funded by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the pilot will include establishing an onshore electricity microgrid to provide a clean portable power source to a docked ship as an alternative to using the ship’s diesel-fueled auxiliary engines.

The project study team will evaluate the microgrid’s feasibility, environmental impacts, and operational data such as energy consumption and power production efficiency. The pilot is expected to be implemented in 2024 and completed in 2025.

“Improving air quality is one of our top environmental goals as a Green Marine-certified port. This grant will boost our objective to offer clean shore power to cargo ships calling at the Port of Galveston,” Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, said.

Green Marine is a voluntary environmental program for North America’s maritime industry. Certified since 2021, the Galveston Wharves joined Green Marine to help the port identify and implement best practices, manage environmental initiatives, measure progress, and strive for continuous improvement.

“We greatly appreciate this TCEQ grant to advance our air quality goals and look forward to working with long-time community partner Texas A&M Galveston on this pilot.”

“The Galveston Campus is adjacent to the Port of Galveston, which employs many of our graduates. This partnership is in perfect alignment with our mission to educate, innovate and create real industry solutions,” said Col. Michael E. Fossum, Vice President of Texas A&M University, Chief Operating Officer of the Galveston Campus and Superintendent for the Texas A&M Maritime Academy.

The grant was awarded through the TCEQ’s Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP), which offers grants to people and businesses to reduce air emissions by upgrading to newer, cleaner technology and retiring outdated vehicles and equipment.