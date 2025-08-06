Port of Helsingborg
Back to overview
Home Ports & Infrastructure Port of Helsingborg to launch ‘first ever’ onshore power supply for boxships

Port of Helsingborg to launch ‘first ever’ onshore power supply for boxships

Ports & Logistics
August 6, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Sweden’s Port of Helsingborg is planning to build and inaugurate its first onshore power supply (OPS) facility for container vessels, in line with the long-term strategy of shutting the door to fossil-based operations.

Courtesy of Port of Helsingborg

According to the port’s officials, commissioning is envisioned for the fall of 2026, following which boxships will have the possibility to plug into electric power at berth at the container terminal.

The development comes after a 2019 ruling of the Environmental Permit Authority, which mandated that the Port of Helsingborg needed to have shore power available for container vessels within “the next seven years.”

With the OPS site, developed together with Actemium, the port—which already has a shore power connection available for ferries—hopes to meet both the ruling’s requirement and future technical demands.

As disclosed, the planned facility is going to boast a capacity of up to 3.5 megawatts, said to equal the energy needs of a typical feeder boxship and be compliant with international standards.

Bart Steijaert, CEO of Port of Helsingborg, shared that this new development was a “major milestone” in the port’s climate transition, given that it could provide the necessary springboard for a fossil-free future.

“Being able to connect to electricity immediately upon arrival is something we’ve long called for. It significantly reduces our port-side emissions and helps us reach our own climate targets,” Gunnlaugur Grettisson, Managing Director of Helsingborg-based logistics services provider Eimskip Sweden, further remarked.

Onshore power supply technology has been gaining ground across European ports, though the progress within this landscape has, somewhat, retained a snail’s pace.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

A study titled “European ports unplugged: The state of shore power infrastructure”, carried out by Oslo-based classification society DNV, on behalf of Transport & Environment, revealed that—to date—just 20% of the EU’s required electric shore power infrastructure has been installed or commissioned in major ports.

In practice, this means that most containerships, cruise ships and ferries continue to run on fossil fuels while docked. To meet the 2030 climate goals, another report suggested that the European Union (EU) would have to triple or quadruple its installed shore power.

As the representatives from the Port of Helsingborg have elaborated, the EU has, in fact, laid out the foundation to require larger vessels to use shore power while at berth, though the outcome of these ambitions as of yet remains shrouded in uncertainty.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

It is worth noting that a select number of northern ports, such as Hamburg, Gothenburg, Bremerhaven, Stockholm, and Aarhus, have secured EU funding under the Connecting Europe Facility to enable OPS for container ships by 2030.

Furthermore, Hamburg plans to mandate cruise ships to connect to shore power while docked at the port, starting from 2027. As for Sweden, the country’s Port of Stockholm inaugurated its first shore power site for cruise vessels in September 2024, which was followed by the opening of the second facility in May 2025.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles