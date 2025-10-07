Back to overview
Home Green Marine Cavotec pens additional shore power supply contracts worth nearly $11M

Cavotec pens additional shore power supply contracts worth nearly $11M

Business Developments & Projects
October 7, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Cleantech company Cavotec has signed additional contracts worth a total of €9.35 million (approximately $10.9 million) with an undisclosed shipping player to supply shore power systems for container vessels.

Illustration; Cavotec

According to officials from Cavotec, the two new orders cover both newly built boxships and retrofitting projects.

To be specific, the retrofitting order, valued at around €5.5 million (around $6.4 million), includes the installation of the cleantech company’s shore power solutions on a ‘large’ but undisclosed number of existing ships.

The projects will reportedly be done while the units are in operation between Asia, the United States and Europe. As informed, equipment handovers are planned to commence sometime this year and continue until the end of next year.

Per Cavotec, the second order—worth € 3.8 million (circa $4.4 million)—is an addition to the €8.1 million (roughly $9.4 million) booking that Cavotec had unveiled in May this year. The project encompasses the outfitting of shore power systems for newly constructed containerships, with deliveries due to start in the second half of 2026.

It is understood that Cavotec’s solutions can reduce harmful pollutant emissions by a ‘significant’ amount by allowing vessels to connect to shore power while at berth.

As the company’s representatives have noted further, this also supports compliance with international environmental regulations, such as the Net Zero Framework (NZF) that has been set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Over the past year, Cavotec has shaken hands with several partners seeking to ensure more environmentally friendly operations.

In Europe, the company won three shore power orders (totaling €7 million, or $8.1 million) for Italian ports, aimed at slashing harmful emissions and improving air quality. The deliveries for these initiatives, which were unveiled in January this year, are also slated for 2026.

In June, Cavotec also joined forces with energy services provider Equans to provide shore power systems for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges cruise terminal. Beyond Europe, Cavotec was recently also commissioned by the Mohan Mutha Group to deliver the first shore power system in the Maldives.

