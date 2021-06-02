Port of Immingham hydrogen supply bid submitted

June 2, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Uniper, Siemens Energy, Toyota Tsusho, and Associated British Ports have submitted a joint bid to develop a low carbon hydrogen supply to the Port of Immingham.

Courtesy of Port of Immingham

Located within the Humber industrial cluster, ABP’s Port of Immingham is the UK’s largest port by tonnage, handling over 54 metric tones of cargo annually. The port is ideally placed to use the existing infrastructure in the region. There is the potential for green hydrogen to be produced by electrolysis, using a renewable energy supply such as offshore wind. The hydrogen could then be used as a direct replacement to diesel and heavy fuel oil, or for the production of clean shipping fuels.

The four companies completed a joint study which showed that the availability of low carbon fuels in ports, such as green hydrogen, can provide a viable opportunity to decarbonise sectors such as maritime and cargo handling.

The bid was submitted to the Clean Maritime Fund for matched funding in order for the companies to be able to undertake a full feasibility study for this exciting project.

The new study would review the technical and economic feasibility of reducing port greenhouse gas emissions with hydrogen, and develop a clear plan for future development.

A successful funding bid could allow this work to begin in September 2021.

The project wants to develop a scalable decarbonisation solution within the Port of Immingham, which, if successful, would be replicable in other ports.

It could lead to an initial 20 megawatt supply of green hydrogen to the Port of Immingham by 2025.

Uniper, with its existing expertise in the field of hydrogen production, will lead the feasibility study. The company owns the nearby Killingholme power station, which could be one of the locations for an electrolyser to produce hydrogen for the port.

Siemens Energy currently produces some of the worlds most advanced PEM electrolysis units. It has identified the Humber as a key area to decarbonise in the UK.

Toyota Tsusho UK will carry out an assessment of the conversion, replacement or retrofitting of port equipment, as well as hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and potential achievable ghg reductions.

Mike Lockett, Uniper UK country chairman and group chief commercial officer power, commented: “This first of its kind concept, has the potential to become a decarbonisation solution not just for the Port of Immingham, but for other ports, and the maritime sector as a whole.”