Port of London welcomes world’s 1st green methanol-powered boxship

September 29, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The world’s first methanol-fuelled container vessel, Laura Maersk, arrived at Port of London for its maiden call on 27 September, marking a new step in the journey towards decarbonization in the shipping industry.

Port of London

One of the Port of London Authority’s pilots, Shaun Stewart, brought the unique ship, carrying two of Maersk’s eye-catching rainbow containers, safely to London Gateway. Two of Svitzer’s first biofueled tugs, Svitzer Thames and Svitzer Monach, were on hand to support its arrival.

Maersk’s rainbow containers were discharged and delivered to their new, more sustainably built warehouse, moving via rail in partnership with Maritime Transport.

According to teh port, the final mile was carried out using an electric HGV – the first of its kind operated in the UK. This represents part of Maersk’s ambitions to offer “green corridors”, connecting all parts of the supply chain sustainably.

“We’re delighted that our port, and pilotage, were chosen for the maiden call of such an innovative, low emissions container vessel, Laura Maersk. Powered by green fuel, she marks an impressive step forward in the transition to Net Zero,” Robin Mortimer, the Port of London Authority (PLA)’s Chief Executive, commented.

“We are very proud to have Laura Maersk in the UK. This innovative vessel is an important proof that the decarbonisation of supply chains is feasible. Laura Maersk is a game changer in a hard to abate industry,” Gary Jeffreys, Maersk’s Area Managing Director UK & Ireland, said.

Laura Maersk was built by South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and delivered to the Danish shipowner in July this year. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, christened Maersk’s new feeder vessel on 14 September.